Raksha Bandhan celebrations sweep across India. Hyderabad markets see a massive rush, with leaders like G Kishan Reddy celebrating. Unique festivities include eco-friendly rakhis in Lucknow, a minister's visit to Mumbai's Kamathipura, and the Bagwal Mela in Uttarakhand.

As the nation celebrates Raksha Bandhan today, markets in Hyderabad witnessed a massive surge as women were seen in large numbers purchasing rakhis at shops across the city to celebrate the festival.

Celebrations Across States

Telangana

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy celebrated Raksha Bandhan at his residence in Hyderabad. His sister, Padma, tied a rakhi to him and other family members, observing the traditional rituals. Similarly, Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao's sister tied a rakhi to him at his residence in Tarnaka.

Telangana Ministers Konda Surekha and Anasuya Seethaka also celebrated the festival by visiting Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and tying rakhis to him.

Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, eco-friendly floral rakhis emerged as a major attraction at the city's famous 'Phoolon Wali Gali'. Crafted using fresh natural flowers, these rakhis have gained significant popularity alongside traditional designs. A local shopkeeper, who has been in the business for a decade, said, "We have continued the tradition, and I have been making Rakhis for about ten years now. The effort and requirements depend entirely on the design. There is no fixed quantity; it all depends on the design. We create them according to the specific design, such as rose-style designs."

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale celebrated Raksha Bandhan by visiting Mumbai's red-light area, Kamathipura, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. "I have come to Kamathipura for the first time today. The women living here are doing so out of compulsion; women from various states come here. They tied a Rakhi on my wrist with their own hands. I intend to make efforts to resolve their issues. Providing them with employment is essential to bring them into the mainstream," Minister Athawale told ANI.

Bihar

In Bihar, the celebrations took an environmental turn as Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary tied a rakhi to a tree while attending the state-level "Tree Protection Day" programme at Rajdhani Vatika in Patna. Additionally, Chief Minister Choudhary also paid floral tributes at an event organised to mark the death anniversary of freedom fighter and former Union Minister Upendranath Verma, remembering his service to the nation.

Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in the famous Bagwal Mela at Maa Barahi Dham in Devidhura, Champawat. Notably, the festival is held every year on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan at the Maa Barahi Devi Temple in Devidhura. During this unique festival, known as Bagwal, two groups of participants hurl stones at each other while protecting themselves with large wooden shields. The event is also marked by traditional music, singing and dancing. (ANI)