Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is in Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple and Baba Bakala Sahib for Rakhar Punia. During his visit, he will meet farmers and has also criticized the Congress for obstructing the women's reservation bill.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived in Amritsar on Friday and said he was looking forward to visiting the Golden Temple and Baba Bakala Sahib on the occasion of the Rakhar Punia festival, while also hitting out at the Congress over the issue of women's reservation.

Speaking after arriving in Amritsar, Chouhan said he was happy to be in Punjab and described his visit to the state as a matter of good fortune. "My heart is filled with joy and happiness upon setting foot on this sacred soil of Punjab. It is my good fortune to have been able to visit Amritsar today," Chouhan said.

The Union Minister said his first visit would be to Harmandir Sahib, where he would pay his respects. He added that he would interact with farmers during his visit and later travel to Baba Bakala Sahib to participate in celebrations associated with Rakhar Punia. "First, I will go to Harmandir Sahib to pay my respects. On the way, I will interact with farmers, and then I will also visit Baba Bakala Sahib to celebrate the Rakhar Punia festival," he said.

Chouhan was also asked about Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. Responding to the question, the Union Minister said, "I haven't met him yet."

The visit comes amid Chouhan's engagements with farmers and religious institutions in Punjab.

Chouhan targets Congress on women's reservation

During his interaction with the media, the Union Minister also targeted the Congress over the issue of women's reservation, alleging that the Opposition party was creating obstacles to efforts aimed at women's empowerment.

Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working towards empowering women and urged the Congress to support measures related to women's reservation. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working towards women's empowerment, yet the Congress is creating obstacles regarding reservation for sisters and daughters. This reflects the Congress's character," he said.

He further called upon the Congress to support the proposed legislation if it was genuinely committed to women's empowerment. "If they truly support women's empowerment, they should back it and help pass the bill," Chouhan said.

His remarks come amid the wider political debate over women's representation and reservation in legislatures, with the issue continuing to remain an important part of the political discourse between the ruling BJP and the Opposition.

Meanwhile, Chouhan's visit to Amritsar and Baba Bakala Sahib is linked to the religious and cultural observances of Rakhar Punia, an important occasion observed in Punjab, particularly at Baba Bakala Sahib. (ANI)