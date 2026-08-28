CJI Justice Surya Kant, at the Indo-German Arbitration Conclave, called for deeper cooperation between the two countries to make cross-border commercial arbitration more accessible, predictable and effective amid growing economic ties and complex disputes.

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant has called for deeper institutional cooperation between India and Germany to make cross-border commercial arbitration more accessible, predictable and effective.

Addressing the Indo-German Arbitration Conclave in Berlin on "Exploring Bilateral Avenues for Efficient Commercial Disputes Resolution", the CJI on Thursday said the growing economic relationship between the two countries would inevitably lead to increasingly complex commercial disputes involving long-term supply arrangements, infrastructure projects, technology agreements, joint ventures and cross-border investments.

Pillars of Successful Arbitration

Justice Kant said arbitration provides commercial parties with neutrality, procedural flexibility and greater certainty, but its success depends on efficient arbitral institutions, capable arbitrators and courts exercising restraint and intervening only when necessary. "A commercial party that chooses arbitration is making a considered decision to have its dispute resolved through a process offering neutrality, procedural flexibility and, above all, greater certainty about how the dispute will be addressed," said the CJI. He added, "An arbitration agreement is therefore more than a procedural clause in a contract. It represents a commitment to a method of resolving future disagreements. That commitment can succeed only when the arbitral process is supported by efficient institutions, capable arbitrators and Courts that intervene only where it is extremely necessary, without delaying or displacing the arbitral process."

Strengthening the Framework: Reforms and Partnerships

He highlighted India's reforms to strengthen arbitration, including amendments to the Arbitration and Conciliation Act in 2015, 2019 and 2021 aimed at reducing judicial intervention, promoting institutional arbitration and improving efficiency. The CJI also pointed to Germany's experience, particularly that of the German Arbitration Institute (DIS), and said Indian institutions such as the India International Arbitration Centre, Mumbai Centre for International Arbitration and Nani Palkhivala Arbitration Centre could explore structured partnerships with German institutions.

Proposed Collaborative Initiatives

He proposed joint programmes, professional exchanges, collaborative research and training initiatives to build capacity among arbitrators, counsel, academics and judges. He also stressed the need for substantive judicial dialogue on issues such as interim relief, enforcement of arbitral awards and the public policy exception under the New York Convention.

Embracing Technology for Efficiency

CJI Kant further called for greater use of technology, including virtual and hybrid hearings, electronic evidence and digital case management, to reduce costs and delays while preserving procedural fairness.

Building a Lasting Partnership

Emphasising that the larger objective was to build "trust", the CJI said the conclave should go beyond dialogue and result in institutional partnerships, professional exchanges and sustained judicial engagement. He described the Berlin meeting as a continuation of the dialogue that began in Chennai last year and expressed hope that it would lay the foundation for a lasting Indo-German arbitration partnership. (ANI)