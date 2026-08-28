India is ramping up humanitarian assistance to Nepal following deadly flash floods. A third aircraft with relief material is being sent, along with a medical team and a tunnel rescue team, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed on Friday.

India is stepping up humanitarian assistance to Nepal in the wake of the recent tragedy, with a third aircraft carrying relief material expected to be sent to the neighbouring country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

Addressing a press briefing here, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said two aircraft carrying relief material had already been sent to Nepal, while preparations were underway for additional assistance.

Details of Indian Assistance

The death toll from Nepal's devastating flash floods in the Bhotekoshi River area of Rasuwa has risen to 538, while 977 people remain missing, according to an update from Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

Jaiswal said India is preparing to send a tunnel rescue team, for which an advance team is being flown to assess the on-the-ground situation. He said India has offered to dispatch NDRF teams along with their associated equipment and a medical team is being sent.

"Two aircraft with relief materials have already been sent; we are expecting a third aircraft also to carry humanitarian assistance from our side to Nepal. As requested by Nepal, we are preparing to send a tunnel rescue team, for which a team is being flown in first to assess the on-the-ground situation as to what equipment will be required, Jaiswal said, responding to a query by ANI.

"We are also sending a medical team to Nepal. In addition, we have also offered Bailey bridges along with associated technical teams, so that connectivity can be restored quickly in the affected parts of Nepal... We have also made a specific offer to the Nepal authorities to dispatch NDRF teams along with their associated equipment that can help in ongoing search and rescue operations and bring relief assistance to people impacted by the tragedy. We await a response from the government of Nepal on this front," he added.

The Spokesperson said India stands ready to offer any assistance that the Nepal authorities might require. Jaiswal said the government is making arrangements for the return of those who had been rescued so far.

Scale of the Disaster

Authorities in Nepal are continuing search, rescue, and relief operations across affected areas following Wednesday's catastrophic flooding.

Of the 538 bodies recovered, the highest number was recorded in Chitwan with 221, followed by 134 in Nawalparasi East. Authorities have also recovered 46 bodies or human remains in Gorkha, 37 in Nuwakot, 33 in Dhading, 28 in Tanahun, 27 in Nawalparasi West, and 12 in Rasuwa.

The number of missing individuals stands at 977, including foreign nationals, non-resident Nepalis visiting the country, security personnel, and government officials. (ANI)