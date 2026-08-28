Religious leader Sadhvi Ritambhara tied a 'Raksha Sutra' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as a symbol of affection, reverence, patriotic sentiment and the resolve for India's security.

Sadhvi Ritambhara ties Rakhi to PM Modi

Religious leader Sadhvi Ritambhara on Friday tied a 'Raksha Sutra' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, describing the gesture as a symbol of affection, reverence, patriotic sentiment and the resolve for India's security.

In a post on X, Sadhvi Ritambhara wrote, "Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, was tied a Raksha Sutra (Rakhi) by the revered Didi Maa Ji with affection, reverence, and patriotic sentiment. This is not merely a Raksha Sutra, but an emotional symbol of the maternal power's affection, dedication to the nation, and resolve for India's security."

The revered Didi Maa ji tied a Raksha Sutra (Rakhi) to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji, with affection, reverence, and a sense of national pride. 🇮🇳 This is not just a Raksha Sutra, but an emotional symbol of the affection of maternal power, dedication to the nation, and the resolve for India's security.@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/f0nJcUDn47 — Sadhvi Ritambhara (@DidiRitambhara) August 28, 2026

The Raksha Sutra tied to the Prime Minister's wrist represented more than a traditional Raksha Bandhan ritual. She described it as an emotional symbol of maternal affection, dedication to the nation and a commitment towards India's security.

She added that the gesture symbolised the "maternal power's affection, dedication to the nation, and resolve for India's security".

PM Modi extends greetings

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. May this sacred festival bring happiness, prosperity, and success into all your lives. May the bond of love, affection, and mutual trust remain forever unbreakable; that is my heartfelt wish."

President, Vice President celebrate Raksha Bandhan

President Droupadi Murmu also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children and students from various schools and organisations at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. The President said the significance of Raksha Bandhan extends beyond the bond between siblings and noted that the sacred thread of Rakhi can also be tied to family members, friends and even trees, symbolising love and care. Emphasising environmental conservation, President Murmu urged children to nurture plants and trees.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school children at Uparashtrapati Bhavan, with the children tying Rakhis on his wrist to symbolise the bond of love, trust and protection.

Union Home Minister celebrates with children

Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan with daughters from his parliamentary constituency in Ahmedabad who are suffering from Type-1 diabetes, highlighting the government's initiative to provide free insulin for life to children affected by the condition. (ANI)

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