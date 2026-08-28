Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar directed officials to identify five cities other than Bengaluru for industrial development, aiming to create jobs by offering special incentives to investors and strengthening the single-window approval system.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar directed officials to identify five cities other than Bengaluru for industrial development in various parts of the state. He was speaking at the progress review meeting of the Commerce and Industries Department held at the Home Office, Krishna, on Friday.

With the aim of creating job opportunities in various cities of the state, it is intended to encourage industries by providing special incentives to investors. He directed them to identify five suitable cities with airport and other infrastructure for this purpose.

Streamlining Approvals and Improving Rankings

To further strengthen the single-window approval system for establishing industries, he directed all concerned departments to complete the approval process within the stipulated timeframe. He stated that he would discuss this matter with the respective departmental ministers. In this system, 22 departments and 119 services have been integrated, with an emphasis on digital and timely approvals.

Karnataka ranks 9th in the NITI Aayog's Investor-Friendly Index. The Chief Minister directed that measures be taken to improve this ranking further.

Attracting Investment and Sector-Specific Focus

Measures being taken to attract investments in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh were also discussed. Consultations were held regarding the reforms that investors expect from the state. Officials explained that over the last three years, Karnataka has ranked third by attracting investments worth Rs 5.58 lakh crore in the manufacturing sector. Special incentives are being provided for investments in semiconductors, aerospace & defence, clean mobility/cell manufacturing, and other emerging sectors.

To further improve the manufacturing sector in the state, discussions were held with 80 CEOs in a consultative meeting called "Utpadana Manthana" (Manufacturing Churn). They informed that out of 55 suggestions received at the meeting, 35 have already been resolved.

Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil, Chief Secretary to the Government Shalini Rajneesh, Financial Advisor to the CM LK Atheeq, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Tushar Girinath, Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance Department Ritesh Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of the Commerce and Industries Department S Selvakumar, and other senior officials were present at the meeting. (ANI)