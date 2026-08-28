PM Narendra Modi and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan paid tribute to social reformer Mahatma Ayyankali on his birth anniversary. They hailed his efforts for social justice and empowering the marginalised. The PM also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid heartfelt tributes to the iconic social reformer and champion of social justice, Mahatma Ayyankali, on his birth anniversary. "On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Ayyankali, offering heartfelt tribute to him! He is remembered as a great advocate of social justice. His efforts to ensure educational opportunities for the marginalised, improve the lives of agricultural labourers, and serve the poor continue to be profoundly inspiring even today. His life instils strength in everyone working towards social empowerment," he said.

Mahatma Ayyankali was a prominent social reformer from Kerala, known for his contributions to the upliftment of marginalised communities and his advocacy for education and equality.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also offered his respect to Ayyankali. The Vice President highlighted that the visionary leader committed his life to social justice and equality. In an X post, he said, "My respectful tributes to Mahatma Ayyankali Ji on his birth anniversary. A pioneering social reformer and visionary leader, he dedicated his life to upholding the rights and dignity of the oppressed, expanding access to education and advancing the cause of social justice and equality. His unwavering commitment to empowering the marginalised and building a more inclusive society continues to inspire our collective pursuit of a harmonious Bharat."

PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan

Earlier in the day, PM Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, on Friday, with visuals from the celebration showing him sharing high-fives and smiles with children. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "High fives, smiles and more during today's Raksha Bandhan celebrations at 7, LKM."

PM Modi wished that the festival further deepens the bonds of affection and harmony among people and brings happiness, prosperity and joy to everyone. In another post, PM Modi stated, "Some memorable moments from Raksha Bandhan celebrations at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. May this festival deepen the bonds of affection and harmony. May it bring happiness and prosperity to everyone." (ANI)