AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said his party will contest the 2027 UP Assembly polls and emerge stronger. He rejected the 'vote-cutter' perception, saying the party's organisational strength has grown and it is seen as a political alternative.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said his party has not yet finalised the number of seats it will contest in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, but asserted that AIMIM will definitely fight the polls and emerge stronger.

Rejects 'Vote-Cutter' Perception

Rejecting the perception of AIMIM as a 'vote-cutting' party, Owaisi said the party's organisational strength and support for it as a political alternative have grown, citing the Bihar elections as having further strengthened the trend. He also expressed confidence that "many MLAs" from AIMIM will be elected in the upcoming UP polls. "Our party has not yet decided how many seats we will contest. We will definitely contest the elections, and if we perform better than before, it will soon become clear which seats we will contest, where, and what the number will be. Secondly, the party's organisation has become much stronger than before. An understanding has developed among the public that these false accusations against the AIMIM party, and the repeated propagation of such allegations, create an illusion that they (the NDA) are coming to power. They always invoke secularism, a secularism that has no connection with reality," he said. "Now, the public has decided to strengthen their political leadership, and the idea of AIMIM as an alternative has become stronger. The Bihar elections have further strengthened this thinking... Many MLAs from the AIMIM party will be successful in the upcoming Assembly elections," Owaisi said.

2027 UP Election Landscape

Uttar Pradesh will go to Assembly Elections in 2027 after the completion of the current tenure of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state with Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister. Main opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and Congress, are likely to contest the polls under the INDIA Bloc; however, parties like Bahujan Samaj Party and AIMIM will wait and watch whether they will also come under the opposition's Bloc or contest the high-stakes poll battle alone.