Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed concern over the Nepal tragedy, linking it to Himalayan climate change. He noted 133 Indians are missing and called for a scientific study on the region's increasing extreme weather events.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday expressed deep concern over the loss of lives in the devastating disaster in Nepal, saying the increasing frequency of cloudbursts, flash floods and glacial lake-related events across the Himalayan region pointed to the growing impact of climate change.

CM Sukhu on Nepal Tragedy

Speaking to the media, Sukhu said he had so far received no information from the Centre regarding any Himachal resident among the Indians reported missing in Nepal. "The tragedy in Nepal is very big. According to the information received from sources, 133 Indian citizens have been reported missing. I have not received any information from the Central Government so far about whether any citizen of Himachal Pradesh is among them. As soon as I receive the information, I will share it," he said.

Sukhu said the Himachal Pradesh Assembly observed a two-minute silence to mourn those killed in the Nepal tragedy, describing it as part of the country's tradition and culture of paying respect to people who lose their lives in major tragedies.

Call for Scientific Assessment of Climate Change

The Chief Minister linked the increasing occurrence of extreme weather events in the Himalayan region to climate change, recalling the devastating cloudburst and flooding in Kinnaur in 1993 as well as the disasters experienced by Himachal Pradesh in recent years. He said the temperature in the region had increased and there was a need for a comprehensive scientific assessment of the changing weather patterns and their impact on the Himalayas.

"I had met the Union Home Minister earlier and suggested that a team comprising IIT experts, environmentalists and other scientists should conduct a scientific study. A team had also visited Himachal Pradesh and conducted a study. I do not know what further results have emerged from it," Sukhu said.

He stressed the need for scientific research into cloudbursts, glacier behaviour, changing temperatures and the formation of glacial lakes across the Himalayan region.

Sukhu said the threat was not restricted to Himachal Pradesh and could increasingly affect other Himalayan states and regions, including Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and the northeastern states. He also expressed concern over glacial lakes forming in the Tibet region, saying such developments could have serious consequences downstream.

State-Level Monitoring and Preparedness

"Glaciers in Himachal Pradesh are also being studied. In some places, glacial lakes have formed in Lahaul-Spiti. In some areas glaciers are increasing, while in others they are receding because of climate change. All these aspects need to be studied scientifically," he said.

Sukhu said the state government, through its scientific departments and disaster-management machinery, was monitoring the situation and had also secured an ₹850-crore project for disaster management.

He said Himachal Pradesh had gradually learned to live with natural disasters and that public awareness and preparedness had improved considerably following the major disasters of 2023-24 and subsequent years.

"People in Himachal are now more aware and remain prepared whenever a disaster occurs. We regularly hold disaster-management meetings and share available information and alerts with people," he said.

Sukhu said the experience of recent years showed that extreme rainfall and cloudburst events could cause sudden rises in rivers and flash floods, making early-warning systems and preparedness crucial.

He called for a broader scientific study of the entire Himalayan region to understand the relationship between rising temperatures, changing weather patterns, cloudbursts, glacier retreat and glacial lake formation.