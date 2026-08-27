A teacher in Chandigarh has alleged that New Public School withheld her salary and documents and sought Rs 10,000 for an experience letter. She claimed that she paid Rs 5,000 but received nothing. The woman who had to quit her job because of a medical emergency, termed the incident ‘mental harassment and exploitation’.

A woman from Chandigarh has alleged in her post on X that she worked as a teacher at New Public School and accused the educational institution of withholding her pending salary and security deposit. She also claimed that the school demanded Rs 10,000 to issue her experience letter.

The woman claimed that she resigned because of a medical emergency. Criticising the school, she mentioned in her X post, "This is how schools harass teachers." She also labeled her experience as 'mental harassment'.

"I worked there as a teacher, but due to a medical emergency, I had to leave the job. Despite this, the school refused to pay my pending salary and even withheld my security deposit," she wrote, alleging the administration tied release of documents to a payment.

According to her, the fee was described as a 'school rule' to secure the experience letter and retrieve her documents.

She added that she made a partial payment but saw no resolution. "Later, I paid Rs 5,000 in the hope of resolving the matter, but they still refused to give me my documents, experience letter, or pending salary."

"This is nothing short of mental harassment and exploitation of an employee," she wrote in her X post. "I urge the concerned authorities to investigate this matter and ensure that no teacher has to face such treatment."

Allegation against New Public School in Chandigarh

The woman's post names New Public School in Chandigarh and centres on three claims: non-payment of pending salary, withholding of a security deposit and a demand of Rs 10,000 for an experience letter and document release. The ex-teacher further stated that even after paying Rs 5,000, neither the documents nor the salary were provided.

Scroll to load tweet…

The school's perspective was not included in the post.

Online reactions and calls for action

Her post drew broad reactions. One commenter said, "Private institutions often have such management as exploits the faculty in incredibly unfair ways. Financial penalties are imposed with total disregard for any basic sense of justice."

Another urged legal recourse: "That’s too bad and not acceptable at all. Do take this matter to the court, quite a hassle but if you know some reliable trustworthy lawyer, they can really help," while a separate post amplified the sentiment with, "Take legal action".

Others focused on conditions for private-school staff. "It’s disheartening to see how private school teachers across many states are often treated by their school management and principals." "They deserve far greater respect and support for the work they do."

"Don’t let them get away. Take legal action without mercy," another user wrote.

Scroll to load tweet…

A separate allegation also surfaced in replies: "This school offers dummy school admissions for senior classes in collusion with private coaching centers, charges hefty fees from parents through this arrangement, and still does not pay the teachers. Shame!!"

As the discussion expanded, many called for an official inquiry into the allegations raised by the woman in her social media post.