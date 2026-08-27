The Odisha government has set up a 24x7 control room in New Delhi to help its citizens stranded in Nepal's flash floods. The MEA also reported that 21 Indian nationals from Tamil Nadu have been rescued, with efforts ongoing for others.

Odisha Govt Sets Up Helpdesk for Stranded Citizens

The Odisha government set up a control room with a 24x7 helpdesk at Odisha Niwas in New Delhi to assist people from the state who may be stranded or in distress amid the devastating flash flood in Nepal.

"In view of the flood situation in Nepal, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up at Odisha Niwas, New Delhi, to provide necessary assistance to persons from Odisha in distress. Mob: +91-7428135044/ 8527580245; Landline: 011-23012807," the Odisha government said.

MEA: 21 Indians Rescued, Evacuation Efforts Underway

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while briefing the media on Thursday, said the 21 rescued Indian nationals are from Tamil Nadu and had travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

"As of 1300 hours today, we have been able to rescue 21 Indian nationals. This group of 21 people are from Tamil Nadu," Jaiswal said. He added that the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is in touch with the rescued group and has assured them of all possible assistance.

"Our ambassador has spoken to people in the group and has assured all possible help. They are coming to Kathmandu, hopefully, and then arrangements will be made for their travel back home as soon as possible," he said.

The MEA has also received information about Indian nationals who undertook the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and are currently stranded on the Chinese side of the border.

"Our embassy in Beijing is making all efforts for their safe evacuation. There are approximately 200 Indian nationals there who have sought our assistance for evacuation," Jaiswal said.

The flash flood struck the Bhotekoshi area near Rasuwagadhi on the Nepal-China border on Wednesday, prompting large-scale search, rescue and relief operations as authorities work to locate those missing and assist stranded nationals.

The Indian government said its missions in Kathmandu and Beijing are coordinating with local authorities and continuing efforts to trace, rescue and evacuate Indian citizens affected by the disaster.

(ANI)