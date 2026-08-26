CM Pushkar Singh Dhami joined Dehradun’s Tapkeshwar Mahadev Shobha Yatra and highlighted its religious significance. He also discussed the state’s Agniveer Cell, Char Dham Yatra preparations and Kumbh Mela 2027 plans.

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on Wednesday joined Tapkeshwar Mahadev Shobha Yatra in Dehradun, which is organised by devotees and saints every year during Shravan. The Shobha Yatra commenced from Shivaji Dharamshala in Arahat Bazaar and will pass through the main roads of the city, finally ending at Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple.

Importance of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Shobha Yatra according to CM Dhami

The Chief Minister greeted all the devotees, saints, and people who were organising the procession on this occasion. He stressed the significance of this annual Shobha Yatra during Shravan when people worship Lord Shiva through prayers and abhishek.

While talking to the media persons, he said that a large number of devotees come every year to join in the Shobha Yatra as it has become an integral part of the tradition of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple.

He further talked about Char Dham Yatra, stating that its next phase is set to begin in the month of September. Although the monsoon season may lead to some difficulties for roadways as well as for the pilgrims, preparations are being made for the same.

Uttarakhand Commences Plans for Kumbh Mela 2027

The CM also gave an update on preparations for the Kumbh Mela that will be held in Haridwar in 2027. According to him, the government is making all the necessary arrangements in order to ensure that devotees get the proper facilities during the huge religious congregation.

The state government is not only making plans for the next pilgrimage season but also for the logistics needed to host the Kumbh Mela.

Agniveer Cell for Reintegration of Soldiers in Civilian Life

The Chief Minister also talked about how the state government is planning to form the Agniveer Cell. It is to help Agniveers get jobs in civilian life after they leave the army.

As per Dhami, the government intends to make use of the skills of the Agniveers who undergo training in the army. He informed that the first batch of returning Agniveers was considered while planning this initiative.

It is pertinent to mention here that Uttarakhand has a long-standing association with the armed forces because many families in the state have military connections. As such, the soldiers and their families continue to be one of the top priorities of the government.

Cabinet Approves ‘Agniveer Cell’

According to Dhami, the special Agniveer cell has already been approved by the state cabinet and efforts are being stepped up. The idea is to utilize their military training in making them employed and get productive.

Tapkeshwar Mahadev Shobha Yatra will culminate in this celebrated temple, where devotees will take part in the annual religious event.