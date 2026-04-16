Paratwada Minor Abuse Case Sparks Outrage, Navneet Rana Demands Strict Action

The Paratwada minors’ abuse and blackmail case in Amravati has triggered massive outrage. BJP leader Navneet Rana condemned the alleged exploitation, video circulation, and blackmail racket, urging victims to come forward. She also called for stronger action against the accused, including deeper investigation into possible networks.0:00 — Paratwada minor abuse case sparks outrage1:03 — Navneet Rana demands strict action2:34 — Waris Pathan reacts to the case4:50 — Amravati Rural SP shares information

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