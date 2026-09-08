The Telangana Assembly passed a resolution condemning two BRS MLCs for derogatory remarks against Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and for removing their T-shirts in public. The House has demanded an apology from BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution strongly condemning the alleged derogatory and unparliamentary remarks made by BRS MLCs Tata Madhusudhan and N Naveen Kumar Reddy against Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on September 7.

According to an official statement from Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the resolution described the alleged remarks made within the Assembly precincts near Gate No 3 as “highly derogatory, insulting and unparliamentary utterances” and expressed “strongest condemnation and profound disapproval” of the conduct. The House also condemned the alleged behaviour of the two BRS members of removing their T-shirts in public in the presence of women, calling it “highly objectionable” and an act that “amounts to outrage of the modesty of the women present at the place of the incident.”

Resolution Condemns 'Unbecoming' Conduct

“This House considers such conduct to be wholly unbecoming of a Member of the Legislative Council and seriously prejudicial to the dignity, authority and constitutional position of the Speaker and to the dignity, privileges and institutional integrity of the Telangana Legislative Assembly,” the resolution said.

It further stated that no political disagreement, personal grievance or difference of opinion could justify conduct that lowers the dignity and authority of the Presiding Officer or affects the orderly functioning of the Assembly.

House Demands Apology from KCR

The House also resolved that BRS leader and Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao should take responsibility for the alleged conduct of the two party members and tender an unconditional apology to the Speaker.

“This House Resolves that the Leader of the Opposition, K Chandrashekhar Rao, should own responsibility for the said unbecoming conduct of the members of his party and tender an unconditional apology to the Speaker in the interest of institutional integrity, decency and decorum of this House,” the resolution stated.

Matter Forwarded for Further Action

The resolution further directed that a copy of it, along with the notice of breach of privilege, material placed before the House and related proceedings, be forwarded to the Chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council. The Chairman and/or the Legislative Council will consider the matter and take such action as may be deemed appropriate under the Constitution, rules of procedure, directions and laws relating to privileges and discipline of the Council.

The resolution was signed by Telangana Minister for Health and Family Welfare Damodara Raja Narasimha. (ANI)