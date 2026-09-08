Two men posing as PMO officials were arrested by Mumbai Police while trying to enter a venue in BKC where PM Modi was to attend an event. One of them carried a firearm. They have been sent to custody, and the Crime Branch is investigating the matter.

Two Arrested for Impersonating PMO Officials

Two arrested individuals, allegedly posing as PMO officials, have been sent to police custody till September 11 by a court. The individuals were arrested by Mumbai Police while trying to enter the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend an event.

Police File FIR, Recover Weapon

Three men allegedly used a suspicious government identity card and forced their way past mall security while carrying a firearm to enter Jio World Plaza in Mumbai's BKC area, according to police. "Three men allegedly used a suspicious government ID card and forced their way, armed with a firearm, past mall security into Jio World Plaza, BKC. An FIR has been filed at BKC PS under various BNS sections, including impersonation of a public servant and unlawful entry armed with a weapon. Crime Branch is conducting further investigation. The weapon has been found to be licensed, and two persons have been arrested in this regard. Please note that this incident took place yesterday", Mumbai police said.

Suspects Used Fake ID at NMACC

Earlier, Two individuals were detained by the Mumbai Police from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend an event. According to the Mumbai Police, one of the suspects, a 24-year-old man posing as an official from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), attempted to enter the venue on September 7 using a fake identity card. Alert police personnel spotted the suspect, and upon checking his credentials, discovered that his identification documents were forged. The individual was accompanied by a personal bodyguard who was found in possession of a gun. Following the discovery, the BKC Police registered a case against both the youth and his armed bodyguard. The Mumbai Police confirmed that both individuals have been taken into custody, and the investigation into the breach has been handed over to the Crime Branch for further probing.

"Two individuals have been detained from the venue in Mumbai where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend an event. A gun was recovered from one of the individuals. The Mumbai Police detained a man at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in BKC who was claiming to be an official from the Prime Minister's Office. The detained man is reported to be 24 years old. He was accompanied by a bodyguard who was carrying a gun. The Mumbai Crime Branch is now conducting further investigation into the matter", Mumbai Police said. (ANI)