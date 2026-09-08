A tourist guide, Manish Soni, died after being stabbed in Jaipur's Amer, leading to massive protests. Demonstrators have shut shops and are demanding Rs 1 crore compensation and bulldozer action against the accused, identified as Azam.

A tourist guide, identified as Manish Soni, who was injured in an alleged knife attack in Jaipur's Amer area, died during treatment at a hospital, triggering protests and anger among tourist guides and residents.

Protests Erupt After Guide's Death

Following news of his death, shops in Amer's main market were shut, and hundreds of people gathered on the roads, staging a protest and demanding action against those responsible for the incident.

BJP MLA Swami Balmukundacharya reached the spot and attempted to pacify the protesters. The MLA said that an agreement had been reached on most of the issues during talks with the protesters.

Additional DCP Alok Singhal, Station House Officer Rajendra Godara and a heavy police contingent have been deployed at the site to maintain law and order.

Protesters' Demands

The protesters have demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the deceased's family, a government job for one member of the family, and bulldozer action against the property of the accused, identified as Azam.

The situation remains tense in Amer as police personnel continue to maintain a presence in the area. Further details are awaited.

MLA Vows Strict Law and Order

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Hawa Mahal, Balmukund Acharya, spoke to ANI regarding ongoing administrative initiatives, civic developments, and public welfare measures in his constituency.

"Our focus remains strictly on accelerating pending infrastructure projects and ensuring basic amenities reach every household without delay", MLA said.

"Maintaining strict law and order in the city is non-negotiable. The administration is fully active to ensure the safety and peace of all citizens. We are holding regular public interactions to directly address local issues and guarantee transparent governance", he added.

Details of the Attack

Soni was allegedly attacked around 10 am on Monday after he stopped vehicles heading towards Amer Fort and got into an argument with a driver identified as Azam.

Police said Azam and his associate, Nazish, allegedly attacked Soni with a knife. Soni, a tourist guide, suffered serious stab injuries to his abdomen and chest and collapsed at the spot.

He was rushed to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in critical condition, where doctors attempted to revive him. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. Police attributed his death to severe injuries and excessive blood loss.