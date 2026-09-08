Delhi Traffic Police has implemented a detailed traffic management plan for the BRICS Summit (Sept 11-13). With heads of state attending, extensive security protocols, 22 diversion points, and restrictions will be in place around Bharat Mandapam.

Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday finalised a detailed traffic management plan in preparation for the upcoming BRICS Summit, scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam from September 11 to 13. The high-profile event will bring together heads of state, foreign delegates, heads of international organisations, and key dignitaries.

Extensive Traffic Plan Detailed

Speaking to ANI on the arrangements, Additional CP (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta confirmed that extensive security and mobility protocols are being implemented across the capital to ensure smooth transit for foreign delegates while minimising public inconvenience.

“BRICS Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on September 11, 12 and 13. Heads of Nations, foreign delegates, heads of organisations and VIPs will arrive. So, we have charted out a detailed traffic arrangement,” Gupta said.

He said traffic police personnel are conducting carcade rehearsals on the identified routes and are being briefed about the arrangements.

“They will stay in nine hotels. So, the routes from there to Bharat Mandapam have been identified. We are doing carcade rehearsals on the routes. Proper briefing is given to our staff,” the ACP said.

Gupta said 22 diversion points have been identified to regulate traffic and guide commuters towards alternative routes during the movement of VIP convoys.

“We have made 22 diversion points from which we will divert. We will guide the public to take alternative routes,” he said.

He added that public advisories are being issued regularly to keep commuters informed about traffic restrictions and diversions.

“A public advisory is being issued. Advisories are being issued from time to time,” Gupta said.

Restricted Areas and Commuter Advisory

The traffic police official said routes surrounding Bharat Mandapam, including Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, will remain restricted during VIP movements.

“Routes around Bharat Mandapam, like Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, will remain restricted,” he said.

Delhi Police has already identified more than 35 roads where traffic will be controlled or diverted as part of the summit arrangements.

The restrictions will primarily affect central, south and adjoining parts of Delhi, with temporary stoppages expected during the movement of VIP motorcades.

The traffic arrangements are being put in place to ensure smooth movement of foreign leaders and delegations while minimising inconvenience to the public.

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys and use alternative routes and public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, during periods of heightened traffic restrictions.

The BRICS Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, with the movement of visiting dignitaries expected to lead to heightened security and traffic regulation across several key corridors of the national capital.