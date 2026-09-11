Delhi Metro services will start at 6 AM on all lines on Sunday, September 13, for students' convenience. The move coincides with the BRICS Summit, for which Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory, urging commuters to use public transport.

Delhi Metro to Start Services at 6 AM on Sunday

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced that Metro train services will commence at 6 am on all lines on Sunday, to facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and for the general public.

The DMRC, in a post on X, said the early resumption of services has been planned to ensure convenient travel for students and other passengers on Sunday. "To facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public, Metro train services will commence at 06:00 AM on all lines on Sunday, 13th September 2026. Students and passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly," the post said.

Traffic Advisory Issued for BRICS Summit 2026

BRICS Summit is being held in the national capital on September 12 and 13. Delhi Police earlier issued an advisory cautioning commuters about temporary traffic regulations and diversions in view of the movement of international dignitaries during the BRICS Summit 2026.

Delhi Police said traffic may be temporarily regulated or diverted on certain roads in and around New Delhi. "In view of the movement of international dignitaries during the BRICS Summit 2026, traffic may be temporarily regulated/diverted on certain roads in and around New Delhi," the police said in a post on X.

It advised citizens to plan their journeys well in advance and keep sufficient additional travel time, particularly while travelling through areas likely to be affected by traffic restrictions.

Commuters have also been advised to prefer the Metro and other public transport wherever feasible and avoid unnecessary travel through regulated areas and VVIP movement routes.

The advisory further asked citizens to follow traffic diversions and directions issued by police personnel deployed on the roads and refrain from parking vehicles on restricted roads or at unauthorised locations.

Passengers travelling to airports and railway stations have been advised to start sufficiently early and keep additional travel time in view of possible traffic restrictions.

The advisory also urged commuters to follow the official Delhi Police and Delhi Traffic Police platforms for real-time traffic updates and information on traffic arrangements. (ANI)