Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai launched 38 development projects worth Rs 121.70 crore in Sakti. They inaugurated 15 projects (Rs 42.46 crore) and laid foundation stones for 23 others (Rs 79.25 crore).

Union Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday inaugurated and performed bhoomipujan for 38 development projects worth more than Rs 121.70 crore in Sakti district.

The projects were launched at a programme held in Jetha village, where the two leaders dedicated 15 completed projects worth around Rs 42.46 crore and performed bhoomipujan for 23 projects costing around Rs 79.25 crore. The projects cover road connectivity, education, healthcare, security, administrative facilities, and rural infrastructure.

Foundation Laid for New Projects

Major Road Projects

Among the major projects for which bhoomipujan was performed was a 22-km road from Devarghata to Sapia Naharpar via Bartunga, Tulsidih, Anda, and Charoda, costing around Rs 25.82 crore. Another major project, costing Rs 15.30 crore, involves the widening and renovation of the 12-km road from Chhuhipali to Semradih via Katekoni Bade-Karrakhai and Thakurpali. Bhoomipujan was also performed for several other road projects, including the Andi-Kirkar-Jagmahan to Satbahiniya road, the Nagjhar-Nawapara road, and the Gureradiha Kirari to Kesla main road.

Education and Social Infrastructure

In the education sector, foundation stones were laid for a new building of the Government Girls’ College in Sakti, an additional building at Bedram Government College in Malkharoda, and a new Livelihood Institute building. The works also include the construction of sub-health centre buildings in various villages and Mahtari Sadan facilities for women.

Completed Projects Inaugurated

Key Road and Bridge Works

Among the projects inaugurated was a road from Kalmi Naharpar to Belhadih via Chikhli, Chhotekot, Badekot and Singhra in the Malkharoda area, built at a cost of around Rs 14.35 crore. A road from Devarghata to the Oderkera main road via Katharapali, Nimohi, Singhitarai and Benipali, including bridges and culverts, was also inaugurated at a cost of around Rs 11.35 crore. The Bundeli-Adbhar road was also dedicated to the public.

Other Public Facilities

Other completed works inaugurated during the programme included solar dual pumps installed under the Jal Jeevan Mission, new tehsil office buildings in Chandrapur and Hasoud, new police station buildings in Dabhra, Chandrapur and Jaijaipur, the Adbhar police outpost building, Sulauni High School building, Gopalpur training building and a Mahatari Sadan at Gobra.

Dignitaries in Attendance

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu, Skill Development Minister Guru Khushwant Saheb, MP Kamlesh Jangde and other public representatives were present at the programme along with a large number of citizens.