A passenger was allegedly attacked with a sickle inside a Mumbai-Ambarnath local train following an argument over a seat. The attackers fled at Thakurli station, leaving the victim injured. This incident follows another recent fatal stabbing on a different Mumbai local train.

A passenger was allegedly attacked with a sickle inside a Mumbai suburban local train after an argument over a seat in the early hours of Thursday. The incident happened aboard a local train that was travelling from Mumbai to Ambarnath at roughly 12:10 in the morning. As the train arrived at Thakurli railway station, the attackers escaped after assaulting the passenger. Preliminary reports state that during the trip, two passengers got into a violent altercation over a seat inside the coach.

Three men are said to have assaulted one of the passengers with a sickle when the train reached the Thakurli railway station before jumping off and fleeing. The wounded passenger is being treated at Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan after being taken into custody by the Kalyan Railway Police. The Railway Police have started a search operation to find the accused, who are still at large. The event is being looked into further.

The incident happened a few days after a fight on the Churchgate-Nallasopara rapid local train resulted in the murder of a passenger. The incident happened inside a first-class cabin of a Churchgate-Nallasopara rapid local train on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Mumbai Local Stabbing Case

Around 10:42 p.m., Mayank Lohar, 22, reportedly got into a fight with another passenger when the train arrived at Andheri station. Because of the rain, one passenger protested to the doors being kept open. During the altercation, the accused allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed Lohar in the abdomen.

The accused escaped after the incident by jumping off the train at Borivali station before it stopped. With the assistance of members of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), Lohar, who had severe injuries, was taken to a local hospital. Later, he was transferred to a hospital maintained by the city, where medical professionals pronounced him dead.