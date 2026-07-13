A stray dog was filmed sleeping soundly on a seat in a Mumbai local train's women's coach. The viral video touched many online, who praised the passengers' compassion and called the scene a "peak Mumbai" moment of human-animal cohabitation.

Millions of people on social media have been moved by a stray dog that is soundly napping on a local train in Mumbai. An regular train ride was transformed into an unforgettable experience by this unexpected guest, who seemed entirely at peace instead of surrounded by hurried travellers on their way to work.

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Netizens have responded to the video on social media in a variety of ways, with many calling it “peak Mumbai.” The now-viral clip shows a stray dog fast asleep on a seat inside the women's coach of a Mumbai local train.

The video was posted on the Instagram handle @thewoofline. The caption reads: “This train journey was so wholesome. Nobody disturbed this sweet angel. She quietly slept through the journey. When she stayed in the same position for too long, people started checking if she was okay. Complete strangers, all worried about the well-being of a dog they had never met. Some moments make your day. Some stay with you for life. This is one of them. I refuse to believe this is the same India the media keeps portraying as a nation that hates dogs.”

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Many individuals on social media have been moved by this adorable moment. Such a sight, according to many users, is a fantastic illustration of what Mumbai stands for: harmonious cohabitation between humans and animals. While others joked that the dog was just taking a well-earned nap after a long day, others said it must have been the luckiest person on the train.

The passengers' decision to choose compassion above being bothered by the dog's presence was also commended by a number of people. Although the video is only a few seconds long, it has become a reminder that a simple act of compassion can make a lasting impact. Whether people saw it as a reflection of Mumbai's unique spirit or simply an endearing interaction between humans and animals, the video has managed to bring smiles to countless people across the internet.