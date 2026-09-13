The Delhi Excise Department arrested 730 people and filed 725 FIRs over illegal liquor sales between April and August. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated a zero-tolerance policy is in effect as the government works on a new excise policy.

The Delhi Excise Department registered 725 FIRs and arrested 730 people for the sale and transportation of illegal liquor between April and August this year, while seizing 197 vehicles and recovering around 2.20 lakh bottles of illicit liquor, according to the Delhi Chief Minister's Office.

The action was part of the Delhi government's intensified enforcement drive against the sale and smuggling of illegal liquor in the national capital.

Delhi Govt Adopts Zero-Tolerance Policy

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government was following a zero-tolerance policy towards the illegal liquor trade and was working on a new excise policy. "The Delhi government is working with a zero-tolerance policy towards the illegal liquor trade. The government is also working on a new excise policy, aimed at strengthening public safety, responsible regulation of the liquor trade, ensuring quality, as well as increasing revenue for the government," Gupta said.

She said ensuring adequate availability of legal liquor during festivals and effectively curbing the sale and smuggling of illegal liquor were the government's priorities so that Delhi residents do not face any inconvenience. She added that strict action against those violating the law would continue.

Enforcement Action Intensified

According to the Excise Department, Delhi's geographical boundaries are connected with neighbouring states and have around 70 small and large entry routes, creating the possibility of illegal liquor being smuggled into the city. The department's enforcement branch keeps continuous surveillance on these routes and takes legal action against those involved in the sale or transportation of illegal liquor.

Year-on-Year Comparison

The enforcement action has increased significantly compared to the corresponding period last year. Between April and August 2025, the department had registered 315 FIRs, arrested 312 people, seized 112 vehicles and recovered around one lakh bottles of illegal liquor.

During the same period in 2026, the department registered 725 FIRs, arrested 730 people, seized 197 vehicles and recovered around 2.20 lakh bottles of illegal liquor.

Action Against Licensed Premises

Action is also being taken against violations at licensed premises. Seven FIRs have been registered in such cases, with the concerned bars being sealed and fines imposed on those violating rules, along with other legal action.

Crackdown to Continue During Festive Season

The department said enforcement activities will be further intensified in view of the upcoming festive season. The objective is to take strict action against those involved in the illegal liquor trade while ensuring the availability of liquor through legal channels in Delhi.

The department said the supply of bonded liquor will be ensured through retail outlets operated by government corporations and 'on-premises' establishments such as hotels, clubs and restaurants. (ANI)