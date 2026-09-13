The third National Lok Adalat in Telangana settled 1,51,164 compoundable cases, including 3,896 cyber fraud cases. The initiative provided financial relief to victims and helped reduce the pendency of cases in courts across the state.

Massive Settlement of Cases

The third National Lok Adalat settled 1,51,164 compoundable cases (cases which can be settled out of court) across Telangana, including 3,896 cyber fraud cases, providing financial relief to victims and helping reduce the pendency of cases in courts, the Telangana Police said.The National Lok Adalat was held on Saturday to facilitate the amicable settlement of various compoundable cases through compromise and mutual agreement between the parties. The settlement process began on September 3 and concluded on September 12.

According to the Telangana Police, a total of 1,47,268 cases, along with 3,896 cyber fraud cases, were successfully disposed of during the process.

The cases settled included 21,843 FIR cases, 1,404 Disaster Management cases, 61,052 E-Petty cases, 62,969 Motor Vehicle Act cases and 3,896 Cyber Crime cases.

Hyderabad Leads in Case Disposal

Hyderabad emerged as the top-performing police unit, disposing of 15,944 cases, followed by Khammam with 10,955 cases, Gadwal with 8,469, Warangal with 8,404 and Malkajgiri with 8,109 cases.

Process, Impact and Collaboration

The Police department had identified eligible compoundable cases for settlement and served notices to both parties as part of the process.

The National Lok Adalat also provided financial relief to victims of cyber fraud.

The disposal of the cases was facilitated through coordinated efforts of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TGLSA), District Judges, Magistrates, District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs), Commissioners of Police and District Superintendents of Police.

The Telangana Police said all police units across the state successfully disposed of the 1,51,164 compoundable cases during the National Lok Adalat held on Saturday.

A Nationwide Drive for Accessible Justice

Lok Adalat benches were constituted across 26 States and seven Union Territories, bringing together judicial officers, advocates, Para Legal Volunteers and litigants at various levels of the justice delivery system, from High Courts to taluka courts.

In his message ahead of the National Lok Adalat on Saturday, Chief Justice of India and National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) Patron-in-Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasised the need to make access to justice a lived reality, urging citizens to utilise Lok Adalats as a faster and simpler means of resolving disputes.

“Access to justice is not merely a principle but a lived reality that must reach every doorstep,” said the CJI. (ANI)