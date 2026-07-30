Air India's exclusive First Class private suites at the Maharaja Lounge in New Delhi Airport have gone viral after a travel creator showcased the luxury experience. Featuring private bedrooms, gourmet dining, personalised service and premium amenities, the suites are reserved for eligible First Class passengers.

Travellers often expect airport lounges to offer comfortable seating, good food and quiet spaces before a flight. However, Air India's exclusive First Class private suites at the Maharaja Lounge in New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport take the premium airport experience to an entirely new level. Featuring private bedrooms, personalised service, gourmet dining and luxury amenities, the suites have gone viral after a travel creator shared a behind-the-scenes look. Many social media users compared the experience to staying in a five-star hotel.

Travel Creator Showcases Air India's Exclusive First Class Suites

Travel creator Antoine, popularly known as Lounge Guru on Instagram, recently shared a glimpse of Air India's exclusive First Class private suites inside the Maharaja Lounge at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to Antoine, the experience begins after passengers enjoy the lounge's premium dining, luxury shower facilities and other high-end amenities. Eligible First Class travellers are then escorted to their own private suite, offering a peaceful place to relax before boarding.

Private Suites Feel Like a Five-Star Hotel Room

The private suites are designed to provide maximum comfort for passengers waiting for long-haul international flights.

Each suite includes:

A comfortable bed

A dedicated work desk

A fully stocked mini fridge

High-speed WiFi

Personalised butler-style service

Sharing his experience, Antoine said the suites felt "more like a five-star hotel room than an airport lounge."

Signature Tata Tea Ritual Adds a Premium Touch

Before boarding, Antoine also experienced the Maharaja Lounge's signature 1868 Tata Tea ritual, during which premium teas are freshly prepared and served using an elegant hourglass timer.

He described the overall experience as "one of the finest First Class ground experiences in Asia."

Who Can Access the Air India First Class Private Suites?

Access to Air India's exclusive First Class private suites at the Maharaja Lounge is reserved for eligible passengers travelling in Air India First Class on select international routes.

The private suites cannot be booked separately or accessed through paid lounge entry. Instead, they are included as part of the First Class ground experience, subject to availability.

How Much Does It Cost?

Air India follows dynamic pricing for its long-haul international First Class services, meaning fares vary depending on the route, travel dates and demand.

First Class tickets typically start at around ₹3 lakh and can cost significantly more depending on the itinerary. Travellers can book First Class tickets through Air India's official website, mobile app or authorised travel agents.

According to Air India, the flagship Maharaja Lounge features an exclusive First Class section with private sleep suites, premium dining, shower facilities and personalised services designed specifically for First Class passengers.

How Did Social Media React?

The luxurious experience impressed many viewers online.

One user commented: "Every airport should have one of these!"

A second user commented: "Interesting. I was in that lounge last month but had no idea the private suites were there."