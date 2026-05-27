A viral video showing a stray dog casually roaming inside a passenger lounge at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has triggered sharp reactions online, with travellers questioning the airport’s security systems and hygiene standards.

A viral video showing a stray dog casually roaming inside a passenger lounge at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has triggered sharp reactions online, with travellers questioning the airport’s security systems and hygiene standards.

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The clip showed the stray dog climbing onto a table and eating leftovers inside the airport, sparking debate, with many users expressing concern over how a stray animal managed to enter a high-security zone of one of India’s busiest airports.

Several travellers also raised questions about passenger safety, cleanliness, and the effectiveness of monitoring protocols within the airport premises.

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Airport authorities react

Responding to the backlash, airport authorities said they are working closely with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the agency responsible for stray dog control in the region.

According to RGIA officials, GHMC teams have been conducting regular stray dog control drives across the airport premises, and 21 stray dogs have been addressed since January 2026.

The airport administration further stated that strict waste management measures have been reinforced among all service providers operating inside the airport. Authorities said mandatory disposal of garbage in covered bins has been implemented to prevent attracting stray animals.

Officials also claimed that on-ground staff have been sensitised to remain on high alert and adopt preventive measures to ensure similar incidents are not repeated in the future.