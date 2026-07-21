Patna, Bihar, has launched air-conditioned lounges exclusively for gig workers, an initiative praised online after a viral video. Located in key city areas, these facilities offer amenities like seating, drinking water, charging points, and restrooms for delivery partners to rest between jobs.

A heartwarming video from Bihar's capital, Patna, is winning hearts online after a content creator showcased an air-conditioned lounge built exclusively for gig workers, including delivery partners from platforms like Zomato, Swiggy, Rapido and Blinkit. The initiative has sparked widespread appreciation on social media, with many users urging other cities to adopt similar facilities for the country's rapidly growing gig workforce.

The viral clip gives viewers a tour of the dedicated lounge, highlighting amenities designed to make life easier for delivery executives who spend long hours outdoors. The facility includes air-conditioned seating, drinking water, mobile charging points, clean washrooms and comfortable resting areas, allowing workers to recharge between deliveries. According to reports, the lounges operate round the clock and are located near Gandhi Maidan and Income Tax Golambar in Patna.

Check the viral video here:

Sharing the video online, the creator praised the initiative, prompting thousands of users to applaud Bihar's effort toward improving working conditions for gig workers. One of the most widely shared reactions read, "Bihar ki acchi cheejen bahar kyu nahi jati?", while another user commented that such facilities should become the norm across India. Others described the lounges as a thoughtful recognition of workers who spend hours on roads in extreme heat and rain.

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The initiative is part of Bihar's broader push to improve welfare for platform-based workers. The state has introduced dedicated rest spaces where delivery personnel can take short breaks, charge their phones and access clean drinking water before resuming work. Reports note that the facilities charge only a nominal fee to ensure proper maintenance and avoid overcrowding.

Experts have also praised the model, saying that while the lounges may appear to be a small intervention, they represent an important acknowledgment of the contribution made by gig workers to India's digital economy. With the gig workforce expected to expand significantly in the coming years, similar infrastructure could improve worker welfare and productivity across urban centres.

The viral video has therefore become more than just a social media moment—it has reignited conversations about dignity, comfort and better public infrastructure for delivery partners who keep cities running every day.

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