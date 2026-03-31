Thanjavur: MK Stalin’s Convoy Checked by Election Squad | Tamil Nadu Politics

Thanjavur: MK Stalin’s Convoy Checked by Election Squad
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s vehicle was inspected by an election flying squad in Thanjavur amid the enforcement of poll code rules.
Thanjavur: MK Stalin’s Convoy Checked by Election Squad | Tamil Nadu PoliticsTamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s vehicle was inspected by an election flying squad in Thanjavur amid the enforcement of poll code rules. The routine check highlights strict monitoring during election season, ensuring compliance without exceptions, even for top leaders.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:09
Now Playing
News
03:56
Now Playing
02:51
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing