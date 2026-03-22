A massive fire broke out at a shop in Navi Mumbai's Turbhe Sector 21 on Sunday evening. Firefighting teams rushed to the spot as visuals showed huge flames and thick smoke billowing from the building. Operations to douse the fire are underway.

Fire Erupts at Navi Mumbai Shop The Fire broke out at a shop in Turbhe Sector 21 in the evening on Sunday. Visuals from the spot showed massive flames and thick plumes of smoke billowing from the building's window. A firefighting teams are also present at the spot. Operations to douse the fire are underway. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)