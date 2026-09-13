Manipur Government spokespersons appealed to the JFD to withdraw its agitation for NRC implementation, which includes the closure of government offices. They said the stir adds to public suffering and assured that the state is pursuing the matter with the Centre.

Manipur Govt Urges JFD to End Agitation Over NRC

Manipur Government spokespersons MLA Th Radheshyam Singh and MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh on Sunday said that the agitation being carried out by JFD (Campaign for Justice and Fair Delimitation) demanding the closure of government offices under both the Central and State Governments in connection with the updating of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be withdrawn, and appealed to all concerned not to add more misery to the sufferings and inconveniences of the public.

State Pursuing Demand with Centre

According to the press release by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Manipur, this was stated during a press meet held on Sunday at the Durbar Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat at Babupara in Imphal. During the press meet, Radheshyam stated that the State Government is fully aware of the JFD’s demand and the people of Manipur also want the NRC to be conducted before the Census. He said that the 8th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly reaffirmed its earlier resolution to conduct the NRC before the Census, and Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has conveyed the same to the Central Government. He added that on the last day of the recently concluded Assembly session, a discussion regarding the base year of the NRC with 1951 took place in the House, and the matter has already been conveyed to the Union Home Ministry

He stated that following the campaign by the members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly in New Delhi, the Chief Minister too conveyed the Central leaders about the people’s desire. Consequently, the Union Home Ministry has also postponed the Census process, the release said. Against this backdrop, the JFD has intensified its agitation by calling for the closure of government offices. Such an agitation may lead to various undesirable incidents and affect the functioning of the State Government, he added.

Radheshyam further appealed to the JFD not to intensify the agitation. He also urged the organisation not to continue such activities for a prolonged period, as prolonged agitation in the State could cause greater inconvenience to the people. He appealed to all sections of the public “to give peace a chance in Manipur’ and to support the endeavours of the current government in restoring normalcy to the State.

Delegation in Delhi to Pressurise Centre

The spokespersons also made it clear during the press meet that the Home Minister of Manipur, Govindas Konthoujam, along with some other MLAs, have been camping in New Delhi for the past few days to pressurise the Centre regarding the conduct of NRC, 1951. They also expressed that it is highly hopeful that the Centre will act as per the wishes of the people of the State. (ANI)