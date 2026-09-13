Kerala CM VD Satheesan thanked Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for his appreciation of the state's hospitality during his treatment stay. Kalyan had praised the warmth of the people and his spiritual experiences at various temples in the state.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Sunday thanked Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for his appreciation of the state's hospitality and for choosing Keralam for his treatment, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Reacting to Pawan Kalyan's post on X, the Chief Minister said that it was heartening to know that the warmth of the people of Kerala and the darshan at ancient temples brought peace and healing to him. "Thank you, Shri @PawanKalyan ji, for your kind words and for choosing Keralam for your rest and recovery. It is heartening to know that the warmth of our people and the darshan at our ancient temples brought you peace and healing. We look forward to hosting you again soon. On behalf of the Government and the people of Keralam, I wish you a complete recovery and continued good health," the Chief Minister said.

Pawan Kalyan Lauds Kerala's Hospitality

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan shared his experience of his stay in Keralam during his treatment and expressed gratitude towards the doctors, staff of Dr Sitaram Ayurvedic Retreat, the state government, Keralam Police and the people of the state. "Over the past few weeks, I have been in Keralam for my treatment. During this period, I had the opportunity to experience the warmth, kindness and hospitality that the people of Keralam are known for. My stay has been a time of healing, peace and many memorable experiences," Pawan Kalyan said in his post.

He also mentioned visiting several revered temples, including Thriprayar Sri Rama Swamy, Guruvayur Sree Krishna, Mammiyur Sri Mahadev and Chettikulangara Sree Bhagavathi Amma Temple, describing the experience as deeply spiritual and fulfilling.

Pawan Kalyan thanked the Keralam government, Chief Minister, DGP, Keralam Police, district administrations and the State Protocol department for their cooperation and arrangements during his stay. He also expressed gratitude to the people of Keralam for their affection and hospitality, saying he left the state with "deep gratitude, immense respect and cherished memories" of its people and spiritual heritage. (ANI)