Gujarat Police arrested a 35-year-old man, Azizul Hussain, from Assam's Barpeta district for a cyber fraud case. The arrest, a joint interstate operation, was made in connection with a case registered at Gandhinagar Cyber Crime Police Station.

In a significant interstate cybercrime operation, a team of Gujarat Police arrested a 35-year-old man from Assam's Barpeta district in connection with a cyber fraud case registered at Gandhinagar Cyber Crime Police Station in Gujarat, officials said on Sunday.

Joint Operation Leads to Arrest

The accused has been identified as Azizul Hussain, a resident of Dangarkuchi in Barpeta district. According to Barpeta Police, the arrest was made after a Gujarat Police team arrived in the district to trace the accused, whose name had surfaced during the investigation of a cybercrime case registered in Gandhinagar.

The operation was carried out with the assistance of Barpeta Police. The Gujarat Police team was led by Inspector Bipul Kumar Kantibhai of Gandhinagar Cyber Crime Police Station. After reaching Barpeta Police Station, the team coordinated with local police officials and launched a search operation to locate the accused.

Azizul Hussain was subsequently apprehended from Dangarkuchi. Police said the arrest is linked to an ongoing investigation into a cybercrime committed in Gujarat. Investigators suspect the accused's involvement in the case and are continuing to probe the wider network connected to the alleged offence.

Accused on Transit Remand

Inspector Bipul Kumar Kantibhai said, "The accused was arrested from Barpeta in connection with an ongoing cybercrime investigation registered at Gandhinagar Cyber Crime Police Station. We have obtained transit remand from the competent court and are taking him to Gujarat for further investigation."

Following the arrest, Azizul Hussain was produced before a local court in Barpeta. The court granted transit remand, allowing Gujarat Police to take custody of the accused and transport him to Gujarat for further investigation and interrogation.

Barpeta Police said the accused has been handed over to the Gujarat Police team after completion of the legal formalities.

Investigation Continues

Officials added that the investigation is being carried out by Gandhinagar Cyber Crime Police, and further details regarding the nature of the cyber fraud and the accused's alleged role are expected to emerge during the course of the investigation.

The arrest highlights continued cooperation between police forces of different states in tracking and apprehending suspects involved in cybercrime cases that operate across state boundaries.

Police said the investigation remains underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)