Kerala Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph stated that the government is exploring all options, including buying power at higher rates, to manage a severe electricity shortage. He urged citizens to conserve energy to help avoid potential power cuts.

Govt to buy power at higher rates if necessary

Keralam Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph said every effort was being made to address the ongoing electricity shortage in the state, adding that the government was also considering purchasing power at higher rates if necessary. Speaking to the media, Joseph said several states were facing electricity shortages and that Keralam’s power consumption this year was around 1,000 MW higher than last year, while power generation had not increased correspondingly.

“If electricity has to be purchased at a higher price, a plan will be prepared accordingly,” the Minister said, adding that the current situation highlighted the need for a new policy on electricity. Joseph urged people to use electricity judiciously and reduce unnecessary consumption, including the use of decorative lights at night. He said officials had been specifically instructed to provide advance warnings regarding possible power cuts.

“No one who honestly assesses the situation will blame the government,” he said. The Minister also said the impact of the cancellation of a power purchase agreement brought in during the tenure of former Electricity Minister Aryadan Mohammed was only now becoming evident.

Meanwhile, the Keralam State Electricity Board (KSEB) is seeking assistance from northern states to address the severe power shortage. Board directors are scheduled to travel tomorrow for discussions with officials of various states. The situation is expected to remain critical as Keralam has not yet received the 200 MW power loan from Madhya Pradesh. Joseph also expressed doubts over the possibility of avoiding power cuts if the shortage persists and said the government was taking all possible steps to manage the situation.

Minister faces power cut during speech

On September 11, A sudden power outage left the Keralam Power Minister Sunny Joseph literally and figuratively in the dark during his address at the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) Officers’ Federation state conference. The power outage occurred during the state conference of electricity department employees held at Asir Bhavan in Ernakulam and became an embarrassing moment for the Minister at the state conference of the KSEB Officers’ Federation. The minister was speaking about how the electricity department would be retained in the public sector and that a letter had been sent to the Centre stating that it would not be divided into three companies. Just as he was winning applause from the employees, the power went out, leaving the minister in the dark.

The Keralam Minister waited in the dark for some time, but neither the lights nor the sound system came back. He then left the stage. During his speech, Joseph said that although AK Antony had warned that the post of Electricity Minister was a crown of thorns placed on his head, he was trying to turn it into a crown of gold. (ANI)