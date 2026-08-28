A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in Pune’s Bhor taluka after another man suspected him of having an affair with his wife. Amar Pawar was attacked on the Sarola-Veer road on Thursday night, police said. The assault was captured on CCTV. The accused, Deepak Pal, is absconding, while police have launched raids and are examining evidence.

A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Sarola village of Bhor taluka, Pune, on Wednesday night after another man suspected him of having an affair with his wife. The deceased has been identified as Amar Pawar. The alleged attack took place at around 9 pm on August 27 and was captured by a nearby CCTV camera, police said.

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The accused has been identified as Deepak Manohar Pal, a native of Uttar Pradesh. Police suspect that his alleged doubts about his wife's relationship with Pawar may have led to the attack.

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Attack caught on CCTV

According to the police complaint, Pawar was walking along the Sarola-Veer road with Pal's wife and her minor daughter when the accused allegedly arrived at the spot.

Police said Pal approached Pawar from behind near the house of Mahesh Dhadve and allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon.

Pawar suffered multiple injuries to his neck and throat. He died at the scene, according to the complaint. The CCTV footage is now an important part of the investigation as police try to establish exactly how the confrontation unfolded.

Cousin files police complaint

Following the incident, Pawar's cousin, Amit Jagnnath Pawar, approached Rajgad Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Police have registered a case against Deepak Manohar Pal under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4(27) of the Arms Act.

The accused has not yet been arrested and is currently absconding.

Police teams have been conducting raids at possible locations in an effort to trace him.

Police probe suspected affair angle

Investigators are also looking into the reason behind Pal's alleged suspicion that his wife was in a relationship with Pawar.

Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to reconstruct the events leading up to the alleged murder.

Investigators will also look into the circumstances surrounding Pawar's presence with the accused's wife and her daughter when the attack allegedly took place.

At this stage, the suspected relationship remains an allegation and forms part of the police investigation.

Police are continuing efforts to locate and arrest Pal. They are also examining available evidence to establish the sequence of events and determine what led to the alleged attack.

Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.