Pune police and Military Intelligence detained three Bangladeshi nationals for illegally staying in the city. The operation is part of increased surveillance. In a separate move, the police have banned plasma sound systems ahead of the festive season.

Bangladeshi Nationals Detained

Pune City Police's Special Branch (SB), in coordination with Military Intelligence (MI), detained three Bangladeshi nationals allegedly staying illegally in the city, officials said.

According to a press release, acting on specific inputs developed by Military Intelligence, a joint team carried out an operation at around 3 pm on August 27 and detained the three individuals, identified as Sonia Akther, Motiar Gaji and Sonia Moti Pan, they said.

During preliminary questioning and verification, authorities found that the three were allegedly residing in India without valid documentation, officials said.

Detention orders are being issued against the three, who will remain in custody pending further legal proceedings and deportation formalities. The release noted that the operation is part of increased surveillance by intelligence and law enforcement agencies in Pune to identify individuals allegedly residing in the city without valid documents and to detect any networks facilitating illegal entry or stay, officials said.

Police Ban High-Decibel Sound Systems

Earlier today, the Pune City Police announced a complete ban on plasma sound systems and pressure mids ahead of the upcoming festive season (Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav), warning that violators will face seizure of sound equipment and legal action under the Noise Pollution Rules.

Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said six high-decibel sound setups were seized during recent Eid processions as the police stepped up enforcement against noise pollution ahead of Ganeshotsav and Dahi Handi celebrations.

The police are also discussing a proposal to allow a maximum of "4 Base + 4 Top" speakers during processions, following consultations with political leaders, dahi handi organisers and various Ganesh mandals.

While the police are open to reasonable limits on sound systems used during processions, officials said there would be zero tolerance towards unapproved high-decibel equipment generating uncontrolled noise. "A total of 100% mutual consensus has been reached that any kind of plasma and pressure mid, through which uncontrolled noise is generated, has been completely banned," said Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. "All Ganesh mandals have assured us of voluntary compliance. If there is any violation of this anywhere, legal action under the Noise Pollution Rules will be taken, and the sound system will be seized." (ANI)