The Madhya Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court that a decision on sanctioning the prosecution of Minister Vijay Shah over his controversial remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is expected shortly, following the completion of an SIT probe.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday told the Supreme Court that the competent authority is expected to take a decision shortly on whether to sanction the prosecution of State Minister Vijay Shah over his controversial remarks concerning Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media about Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was informed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had completed its probe and forwarded its proposal seeking sanction for prosecution to the Governor. Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, indicated that a decision could come as early as Tuesday.

The development came during the hearing of Shah's challenge to an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which had taken suo motu cognisance of his remarks referring to Colonel Qureshi as the "sister of terrorists" and directed registration of an FIR against him.

Supreme Court Seeks Clarity on Next Steps

The bench sought clarity on the course of action that would follow the sanction decision. CJI asked the SIT officer present in court what the investigating agency would do depending on the outcome. "Investigation is completed. Suppose sanction is granted, chargesheet will be filed. If sanction is not granted, what will you do?" the CJI asked. The officer replied that in the event sanction was refused, the SIT would submit a closure report.

The top court, while noting that the sanction issue remained pending before the competent authority, decided to take up the matter after a decision was reached.

Minister's Apology Plea

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Shah, meanwhile, sought consideration of the Minister's apology, saying that Shah had apologised the day after making the remarks and requested that his representation containing the apology be placed before the sanction authority. "I had apologised the very next day. That may be kept in consideration," Singh said. The Chief Justice, however, declined to make any observation on the request, saying, "We will say nothing."

Background of the Case

On January 19, the top court had noted that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had completed its probe and submitted its final report, in which it sought the government's sanction to prosecute him after investigating various aspects. On July 28, 2025, the apex court had slammed Shah for not placing a public apology over his remarks against Colonel Qureshi, saying he was "testing the court's patience". It had ordered the constitution of a SIT of three IPS officers to probe the matter.

Earlier, the top court had granted an interim order staying Shah's arrest in the case. The apex court had termed the minister's remarks as "filthy, crass and shameful" and rejected the public apology offered by him as insincere.

The controversy arose after a video clip of Shah's speech went viral on social media. In his clarification, Shah said his comments were taken out of context and were meant to praise Colonel Qureshi's bravery. (ANI)