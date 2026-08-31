An elderly man suffered electric shocks after a massive branch of a tree suddenly broke and crashed onto power lines, sending live cables tumbling onto the road in Uttar Pradesh's Dhampur’s Khari Kuan area on Sunday evening.

An elderly man suffered electric shocks after a massive branch of a tree suddenly broke and crashed onto electricity wires, sending live cables tumbling onto the road in Uttar Pradesh's Dhampur’s Khari Kuan area on Sunday evening. The incident took place at around 6 pm when the tree branch damaged the electricity lines, with some of the wires breaking loose and landing on the road. The elderly man passing through the area was caught in the live wires and suffered serious injuries.

The entire incident was captured by a nearby CCTV camera.

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Witnessing the frightening scene, nearby shopkeepers, including Pankaj Agarwal and Ashish, rushed to help. Using sticks and plastic chairs, they managed to pull the elderly man away from the dangerous wires and move him to safety.

The man regained consciousness shortly afterwards. Witnesses said he was able to walk, but had sustained significant injuries in the incident. He was subsequently rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

The elderly man has been identified as a resident of the Mahal Sarai locality in Dhampur.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of ageing trees and exposed or vulnerable electricity lines in crowded areas, particularly during adverse weather.