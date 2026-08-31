A seven-year-old girl was rescued from drowning after being swept into deeper waters by strong waves at a beach in the Union Territory of Daman, adjoining Gujarat.

A lifeguard jumped into turbulent waters at a Daman beach to rescue a seven-year-old girl who was struggling to stay afloat after powerful waves caught her off guard. The girl, a resident of Vapi in Gujarat’s Valsad district, had travelled to Daman with her family. She entered the sea for a swim, but sudden high waves swept in and left her fighting to keep her head above water.

Sujal Mangela, who was stationed at the beach, spotted the child in distress and wasted no time. Acting swiftly, he jumped into the rough sea and battled the strong waves to reach her.

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Mangela managed to get hold of the girl and pulled her to safety, bringing her back to the shore. His timely intervention prevented a tragedy.

Beachgoers have been urged to check sea conditions and strictly follow safety instructions before entering the water. Authorities also advise parents and guardians to keep children under constant supervision and avoid swimming when the sea is turbulent.