A jeweller in Lucknow was allegedly scammed out of Rs 4.42 crore in gold jewellery and Rs 20 lakh cash. Three men sold him copper bricks, convincing him they were gold bricks from the Army. An FIR has been filed and a probe is underway.

A Lucknow jeweller was allegedly duped of gold jewellery worth Rs 4.42 crore and Rs 20 lakh in cash after three men allegedly handed over copper bricks claiming them to be gold, police said.

The 'Army Gold' Ploy

According to the complaint, the accused approached the jeweller claiming that a widowed relative of one of them had received four gold bricks from the Army and wanted to sell them. The alleged fraud began around one-and-a-half months ago when one of the accused, identified as Ajay Chaudhary, a resident of Rohtak, visited the jeweller’s shop in Lucknow. Chaudhary allegedly told the jeweller that his widowed relative was in possession of four gold bricks received from the Army. The accused allegedly showed the bricks to the jeweller and claimed that they were made of gold.

Believing the claim, the jeweller allegedly agreed to the transaction and handed over gold jewellery worth Rs 4.42 crore to the accused. The accused also allegedly took Rs 20 lakh in cash from the jeweller as part of the transaction. According to the complaint, the four bricks weighed around 2,861 grams.

Discovery and Police Action

The jeweller later had the bricks examined and allegedly discovered that they were made of copper and not gold. Following the complaint, Chowk Police in Lucknow registered an FIR against the three accused, police said. Police have launched an investigation and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the accused, they said.