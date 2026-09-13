AAI has deployed heightened security and air traffic management for the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Senior ATC officers are overseeing operations to give VVIP flights priority while ensuring scheduled civil flights remain smooth despite restrictions.

By Snehal Satghare New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has put in place heightened security and air traffic management protocols in the national capital amid the arrival and movement of foreign VVIP delegations for the 18th BRICS Summit, with AAI Northern Region Director Ajay Kapur saying the arrangements are aimed at ensuring the "highest level of security protocol" while keeping scheduled civil flight operations smooth.

Coordination and Airspace Planning

In an exclusive interaction with ANI, Kapur said the airspace restrictions have been planned under the aegis of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and were finalised after detailed consultations among various stakeholders. “The plans are always formulated under the aegis of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The plans are fine-tuned after several meetings of the stakeholders. We have airspace restrictions similar to our national events like Independence Day,” Kapur said.

He said senior Air Traffic Control (ATC) officers with more than 25 to 30 years of experience have been deployed to oversee operations, while coordination among multiple agencies has been intensified. “Live and active coordination is in place among Delhi ATC, DIAL, Indian Air Force and Delhi Police. The coordination and cooperation is helping in ensuring the highest level of security protocol and at the same time smooth operations of scheduled civil flights. However, there are no restrictions on scheduled flights,” Kapur said.

VVIP Flight Handling and ATC Deployment

On arrangements for foreign VVIP flights, Kapur said they are being given priority during landing and take-off, with increased separation from other aircraft being maintained in accordance with existing Standard Operating Procedures. “Every foreign VVIP flight are given priority in landing and take-off. No delay and increased separation from other flights in accordance with the existing SOP. Senior-most ATC officers are supervising the entire flight trajectory,” he said.

Kapur said ATCOs at Delhi ATC have been placed on special duties on a rotational basis, with additional officers deployed during every working shift to strengthen operational capacity. “ATCOs at Delhi ATC are marked on special duties on rotation. Every working shift is supplemented with a pool of officers to help. Electronic information management like interactive spreadsheets are in place,” he said.

Contingency Measures and Challenges

He added that additional officers from the Communication, Navigation and Surveillance (CNS) division have also been deployed to respond to any contingency involving CNS equipment.

Kapur said the arrangements assume additional importance as the airspace restrictions coincide with the monsoon season and possible weather deviations. “Besides airspace restrictions, it is a tough season due to monsoon and weather deviations. The best of the brains are working. We are confident that the VVIP and VIP flights as well as routine civil flights will be managed smoothly,” he said.

About the 18th BRICS Summit

The arrangements come as India hosts the two-day 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13 under its 2026 chairship. The second day of the summit will feature an open session at Bharat Mandapam focusing on resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.

The summit brings together leaders of the expanded BRICS grouping, with discussions expected to focus on global governance, economic cooperation, sustainable development and issues affecting developing nations.

On Saturday, BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing it as reflecting a BRICS that is “wider in reach and stronger in purpose.” (ANI)