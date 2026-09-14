Police arrested Rahul Jha in Rajasthan's Reengus on Sunday, two days after he fled following the murder of four members of his family. The arrest of Jha has brought investigators closer to understanding the shocking murder of his wife and three daughters in Jaipur.

The murders took place on September 11 in Govind Vatika area under Kardhani police station. After the killings, Jha reportedly left the house and travelled towards Khatu Shyamji and Reengus, where police eventually tracked him down through CCTV footage.