Jaipur Family Murder: Why Rahul Jha Killed His Wife And 3 Daughters
Rahul Jha was angry with his eldest daughter and initially wanted to kill only her. He later decided to kill the entire family, fearing his wife and other daughters would be left without care if he went to jail. Police are still probing his motive.
Jaipur family murder accused Rahul Jha arrested
Police arrested Rahul Jha in Rajasthan's Reengus on Sunday, two days after he fled following the murder of four members of his family. The arrest of Jha has brought investigators closer to understanding the shocking murder of his wife and three daughters in Jaipur.
The murders took place on September 11 in Govind Vatika area under Kardhani police station. After the killings, Jha reportedly left the house and travelled towards Khatu Shyamji and Reengus, where police eventually tracked him down through CCTV footage.
Why did Rahul Jha allegedly kill his family?
According to police, Jha was particularly angry with his eldest daughter. During initial questioning, he allegedly told investigators that she often went out with acquaintances and had recently returned with an unknown young man after carrying a kanwar.
Police said Jha had repeatedly tried to stop her from doing so, but his anger continued to grow.
'Wanted to kill eldest daughter, but...'
Investigators said Jha initially wanted to kill only his eldest daughter. He allegedly then began thinking about what would happen to his wife and two other daughters if he was arrested and sent to jail, according to a report by Aaj Tak.
According to the police account, he eventually decided to allegedly kill the entire family rather than leave them behind.
Police are still questioning him about the full motive and circumstances surrounding the murders. His claims during questioning will also form part of the investigation.
What did Rahul Jha do after the murders?
Police said Jha allegedly behaved normally after the killings. He reportedly took a bath, made tea for his elderly father and then left the house.
He boarded a bus and travelled to Khatu Shyamji. There, he allegedly approached a hotel operator and offered his ring as security in return for money. The operator refused.
#Rajasthan #Jaipur Murder Case: Rahul, the killer of his wife and three daughters, is in police custody. After committing the four murders, he fled Jaipur, visited the Khatu Shyamji temple to offer prayers, and then stayed at a hotel. When he ran out of money, he tried to sell a… pic.twitter.com/n7TjunLngO
— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 14, 2026
Jha then travelled to Reengus railway station, where he reportedly spent the night. The following day, he was seen around the railway station and Bikaner bus stand.
How was Rahul Jha arrested?
While Jha was moving between Khatu Shyamji and Reengus, Jaipur Police were searching for him and checking CCTV footage.
Investigators questioned people known to him and examined footage from locations where he was believed to have travelled. Police teams from Jaipur West and the Commissionerate's CST eventually traced him based on his appearance.
He was arrested outside a hotel in Reengus.
Investigation continues
Police are now questioning Jha about when he allegedly planned the murders, what happened inside the house and how he travelled after the killings. Investigators are also examining whether he took any steps to conceal his identity or avoid arrest.
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