Ramanuj Goswami, who confessed to killing his wife and hiding her severed head in a fridge, died after allegedly jumping from a police van in Guwahati. Police said he jumped while being transported to a hospital. His body is at the GMCH morgue.

Ramanuj Goswami, the accused in the murder of his wife and allegedly concealing her severed head inside a refrigerator, died after he allegedly jumped from a police vehicle while being taken to Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) in the early hours of Monday, police said.

A senior official of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate said that Goswami jumped from the police vehicle at Narakasur Hills while he was being taken to GMCH. "Police recovered the body and had taken it to GMCH," the official said.

Prof. (Dr.) Babul Kumar Bezbaruah, Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent of GMCH, said that the incident was reported at the hospital at 3:41 am on Monday and the body has been kept at the GMCH morgue. "Post-mortem will be conducted," Bezbaruah said.

The Gruesome Murder

Goswami was accused of brutally killing his wife Riya Talukdar Goswami, allegedly severing her head and keeping it inside a refrigerator for two days. He had also allegedly chopped off her fingers.

The accused had surrendered before the police on the night of September 6 and confessed to the crime.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)