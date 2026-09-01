A terrifying encounter between a leopard and a group of stray dogs in Maharashtra’s Palghar took an unexpected turn when the big cat caught a tiny puppy only to release it moments later and walk away.

A terrifying encounter between a leopard and a group of stray dogs in Maharashtra’s Palghar took an unexpected turn when the big cat caught a tiny puppy only to release it moments later and walk away. The dramatic incident unfolded around midnight in a residential area, where the leopard had reportedly been spotted several times in recent days.

The CCTV footage from a nearby temple captured the leopard quietly approaching a group of dogs. Sensing the danger, the dog immediately bolted, leaving two vulnerable puppies behind.

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The leopard chased and managed to grab one of the tiny pups. The puppy appeared completely helpless, trapped in the leopard’s grasp.

But then came an unreal twist.

Instead of attacking or killing the puppy, the leopard held it briefly before suddenly releasing it. The tiny animal scrambled away and escaped unharmed, while the leopard calmly walked off.

The entire encounter was recorded by the temple’s CCTV camera, and the footage has since gone viral on social media, leaving viewers stunned by the leopard’s unexpected behaviour.