A six-foot-long spectacled cobra was found hiding in the narrow space beneath a toilet seat at a house in Gurugram’s Garhauli Kalan village.

A six-foot-long spectacled cobra was found hiding in the narrow space beneath a toilet seat at a house in Gurugram’s Garhauli Kalan village. Panic swept through the household after residents began hearing a continuous hissing sound coming from the toilet. Despite their frantic attempts, the snake remained concealed and out of sight.

Scroll to load tweet…

Wildlife conservator Anil Gandas was soon called to the house to handle the situation. He carefully tapped the toilet seat, triggering an even louder hissing sound and confirming that the snake was hiding underneath.

The toilet seat was subsequently broken open, and a highly venomous spectacled cobra was found inside the confined space. After a challenging rescue operation, the team managed to safely capture the snake and remove it from the house.

Anil Gandas attributed the growing presence of snakes in residential areas to rapid urbanisation and relentless construction activity. "Increasing urbanisation and ongoing construction were rapidly reducing forests and fields, leaving snakes with less natural habitat and food." He added that snakes are increasingly entering homes and residential neighbourhoods in search of rats and other sources of food.

According to Anil, around 70 snakes were rescued in the city in August alone, while the number of rescues has crossed 200 in the past three months.

With the monsoon creating favourable conditions for snakes to venture into residential spaces, residents have been urged to remain cautious. Anil advised people to avoid sleeping on the floor at night, use mosquito nets and keep food properly covered to prevent attracting rats, which can subsequently draw snakes into homes.

He also stressed the importance of seeking immediate medical attention after a snake bite and undergoing anti-venom treatment, warning people against depending on home remedies.