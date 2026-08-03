For a family exploring Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, an ordinary evening safari transformed into a breathtaking wildlife encounter when a tigress and her three cubs emerged just metres away from their car.

For a family exploring Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, an ordinary evening safari transformed into a breathtaking wildlife encounter when a tigress and her three cubs emerged just metres away from their car. The unforgettable moment, now going viral on social media, was shared on Instagram by content creator Ankush Jizilwar, who documented the family's thrilling experience during their July 15 safari through the reserve's Padmapur Gate.

According to Ankush, the family had initially set out hoping to spot a leopard after being informed that one had recently been seen in the area. Despite patiently waiting and searching, the leopard never appeared.

After taking a short snack break at Moharli, they resumed their journey towards Bhamdeli village when excited voices suddenly echoed through the area, shouting, "Tiger! Tiger!" Visitors rushed towards nearby agricultural fields in anticipation of a sighting. However, after waiting without success, the family decided to turn back.

That decision proved unforgettable.

"As we crossed Moharli village, we noticed three cars parked on the roadside," Ankush wrote. Initially, they caught only a fleeting glimpse of a tiger disappearing into the forest and assumed the opportunity had slipped away.

Then, at exactly 7:03 pm, "something unbelievable happened."

"Suddenly, a tigress came out of the tall grass, just a few metres from our car," he recalled.

The tigress was identified as Chhoti Madhu. Moments later, one tiny cub emerged from the grass, followed by two more, creating a mesmerising scene. The viral video captures the calm and confident mother leading all three cubs across the path, offering an exceptionally rare glimpse into the lives of wild tigers.

The encounter briefly turned nerve-racking when a biker unknowingly approached the tigress. Ankush said he immediately flashed his headlights to alert the rider, who spotted the warning just in time and halted at a safe distance.

Reflecting on the once-in-a-lifetime experience, Ankush wrote, "Watching Chhoti Madhu walking with her three little cubs, from such a close distance in the wild, was one of the most incredible wildlife experiences my family has ever had," adding that such moments underscore the importance of conserving forests and protecting wildlife.