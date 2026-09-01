The Telangana BJP has questioned the Congress government's 1,000-day celebration, asking what it has achieved. State Chief Spokesperson NV Subhash alleged '1,000 days of 1,000 lies' and demanded answers on the six electoral guarantees.

The Telangana BJP on Tuesday questioned the Congress government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over its decision to mark 1,000 days in office, asking what it had achieved to warrant celebrations.

BJP State Chief Spokesperson and Media In-charge NV Subhash said the Congress government should explain how many of the six electoral guarantees had been fully implemented across the state. "After 1,000 days, the people of Telangana deserve answers, not celebrations. Can the Congress identify even one of the six guarantees that has been fulfilled in toto? Instead of chest-thumping, the government should explain why so many promises remain incomplete," he said.

BJP Alleges '1000 Days of Betrayals'

Subhash alleged that the government could be remembered for "1,000 days of 1,000 excuses, 1,000 lies and 1,000 betrayals" rather than for fulfilling its electoral commitments.

Questions on Employment Promises

He particularly questioned the Revanth government's employment record, recalling the Congress' promise to fill one lakh government vacancies by June 2026. While the state government has claimed that around 70,000 posts have been filled, the BJP leader asked why the promised target had not been achieved within the stipulated timeframe.

He further alleged that several assurances made under the six guarantees and other welfare commitments announced during the initial 100 days of the government, as well as subsequently, remained partially implemented, delayed or inaccessible to sections of eligible beneficiaries. "Farmers are still waiting for complete and seamless implementation of promised assistance. Questions remain over crop-loan-related support and several welfare measures. Announcements are easy; delivering them to every eligible beneficiary is what governance is all about," he said.

Welfare Schemes Under Scrutiny

Subhash acknowledged the introduction of free bus travel for women in TSRTC, but alleged that the scheme had added to the financial burden of the already financially stressed public transport corporation. He also questioned the implementation of the promised ₹2,500 monthly financial assistance for eligible women, asking why the benefit had not been regularly credited or comprehensively implemented as promised.

"The Congress came to power making tall promises and raising enormous expectations among the people. After 1,000 days, the same people are being asked to celebrate. Celebrate what?" he asked.

'Telangana Needs Delivery, Not Publicity'

The BJP leader also referred to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's earlier statements on the state's financial constraints and limited fiscal space for implementing the six guarantees. "Telangana needs delivery, not publicity; accountability, not anniversary celebrations. The people will ultimately judge the Congress government by the promises it kept, not by the number of days it remained in office," Subhash said.

He claimed that the people of Telangana would give the Congress government a "royal send-off" in the elections for what he termed its failure to fulfil its commitments. (ANI)