Candidates who cleared Bihar Police SI prelims and mains exams protested in Patna against recruitment delays. They demand the BPSSC announce PET dates and investigate malpractice claims, while refuting allegations of bribery against them.

Protest Over Recruitment Delay

A group of candidates who cleared the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Preliminary and Main examinations gathered at Gandhi Maidan to protest against the delay in the recruitment process. The candidates are demanding that the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) immediately announce the dates for the Physical Proficiency Test (PET) and conduct a thorough investigation into allegations of malpractice.

Candidates Refute Bribery Claims, Cite Physical Toll

The protesting students also hit back at claims made by some student leaders regarding bribery and corruption in the selection process. One of the candidates, while refuting the allegations of bribery, highlighted the physical and mental toll the delay has taken on them. "There are many student leaders claiming we've paid 25 lakh rupees to get here. Look around with your camera; do any of these students look like they could afford 25 lakh rupees? We've cleared both the PT and the Mains; it's not like we've only passed one exam. We've been working tirelessly for the past three months, putting in our sweat and blood," he said. Emphasising the impact on their health, he added, "After three months of training, every part of the body starts to feel the strain. Many students are suffering from shin splints and can barely walk. If we're forced to wait longer, our academic knowledge might fade to zero because we haven't been able to study during this intense physical training. You know that those who exert themselves physically often find it hard to focus mentally."

The candidates urged the government to continue its investigation but not at the cost of stalling the recruitment. "Our plea to the government is to continue the investigation but also to announce the date for the physical test. Any student found involved in malpractice should be barred from appearing in any future exams. Furthermore, for those claiming they scored 70, 75, or 80 marks, their admit cards should be collected, and their OMR sheets scrutinised. We are genuine candidates who have cleared the exams through hard work; we have nothing to fear," the student stated.

Call for Thorough Investigation

Another student echoed these sentiments, questioning the motives of those demanding the cancellation of the exams. "Conduct a thorough investigation. Retrieve the OMR sheets of those candidates who claim they scored 75-80 and verify them. The candidates currently protesting [against the results] had cleared the PT, but they started their protest only after their results didn't show up in the Mains. Now that they haven't cleared the Mains, they want the Mains to be cancelled. Similarly, those who failed the PT want the PT to be cancelled. This is not how things work. The Commission is not foolish; we have full faith in it," he remarked.

The candidate further described the deteriorating mental state of the aspirants. "For the past week, we've been extremely distressed and stressed. We don't feel like eating, we can't sleep, and we have lost the motivation to run. We've been spending eight to nine hours daily on the ground for the past three months. Only those who are actually training know the physical toll it takes on the body."

Calling on the BPSSC to take a firm stand, he concluded, "The Commission must be aware of this, as its members are all educated officers who have earned their positions. It's not right for a small group of candidates to demand the cancellation of an exam whenever they feel like it. The Commission is not a puppet; it has its own discretion and judgment. Retrieve our OMR sheets, check them, and take our admit cards, but please provide a specific date for the physical test."

'An Exam Isn't Just About Knowledge'

Avinash Kumar, a student, said, "Many students were preparing for the physical exam after clearing the PT. However, since they didn't clear the Mains, they are now alleging fraud. Was the PT paper not leaked then? Was it not viral? Those who claim that genuine students didn't pass - are we not genuine?". Highlighting the competitive nature of the recruitment, he explained that the process is designed to filter out candidates. "Out of the 35,000 students who took the Mains, 25,000 genuine students have to be filtered out; only 10,000 will make it. An exam isn't just about knowledge; it's also 10% pressure and luck. No one can guarantee a win every single time," he added. (ANI)