Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao was put under house arrest, preventing him from visiting Nalgonda. He slammed the state govt, comparing the 'undemocratic atmosphere' to the Emergency and alleged attacks by Congress workers on BJP offices.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday hit out at the state government over his house arrest, alleging that the state was witnessing a "worst undemocratic atmosphere" and comparing the situation to the Emergency days.

Heavy police security was deployed outside the residence of Rao in Hyderabad as police allegedly prevented him from travelling to Nalgonda to meet BJP district president Nagam Varshit Reddy, whose residence was reportedly ransacked and whose mother was allegedly injured.

'Worst Than Emergency Days'

Speaking to ANI, Rao said he had been detained by police while he was scheduled to travel to Nalgonda to meet Varshit Reddy and his family.

"I decided to go to Nalgonda whatever may come. Police, since morning they have house arrested me. This is the second house arrest for me in these three days. This is how situation in Telangana is. We are passing the worst undemocratic atmosphere, worst than emergency days," Rao said.

Rao Alleges Attacks by Frustrated Congress

Rao alleged that the Congress government was frustrated by the growing support for the BJP among youth and students over the issue of fee reimbursement.

"In Telangana are frustrated because youth and students are coming to BJP office and they are offering their support for the fight which BJP is fighting against this government for fee reimbursement," he said.

The BJP state chief alleged that Youth Congress, NSUI and Congress leaders had attacked BJP offices and workers out of frustration.

"Yesterday, they attacked state office of BJP and they tried to deface the walls by painting black on the walls and gate. Nalgonda district president house was ransacked. His mother was injured in that particular melee," Rao alleged.

He accused the ruling party of targeting BJP offices, leaders and workers across the state.

BJP Warns of Retaliation

Rao warned Congress leaders and workers against what he termed "lawlessness", saying the BJP would retaliate if such incidents continued.

"We are warning the Congress leaders and Congress workers that if they do such lawlessness things, the BJP will retaliate and the situation will worsen," he said.

He also appealed to the police and state government not to engage in what he called illegal activities, warning that they could face "serious consequences".

The BJP said that Rao was placed under house arrest to prevent him from travelling to Nalgonda and meeting Varshit Reddy and his family following the reported attack on their residence. (ANI)