Telangana BJP chief spokesperson NV Subhash attacked the Congress govt on its 1000th day in office, calling it '1000 lies, 1000 days of corruption'. The BRS also launched a protest, while the government defended its record on jobs and welfare.

BJP Slams 1000-Day Celebrations

As the Congress-led Telangana government completes 1000 days in office today, Telangana BJP chief spokesperson NV Subhash launched a sharp attack on the ruling government, questioning the basis for the celebrations and claiming that its tenure has been a period of "lies and corruption."

Speaking to ANI, Subhash asked what the state government had to show for its tenure, and whether it has fulfilled its election promises. "Today, September 1, 2026, the Congress Party has completed 1,000 days in office, and they are making huge arrangements for advertisements, talking to people, media events, and celebrating thousand days in office. The BJP, Telangana, specifically asks Revanth Reddy's government: What is there to celebrate on that? What are the guarantees you have completed? Have you implemented six guarantees, 470 promises, which you made on the eve of the 2023 Assembly elections in Telangana?" Subhash said.

He added that people were seeking accountability rather than festivities. "Today, people want answers, not celebrations. They don't want to participate in the celebrations," Subhash said. Escalating his attack, he said, "The BJP Telangana claims that 1000 days in office are completely 1000 lies, 1000 days of everyday corruption, and 1000 days of betrayal and cheating for the people of Telangana."

BRS Launches Statewide Campaign

Meanwhile, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has launched a separate statewide campaign to expose what it describes as the Congress government's betrayal of the people as it completes 1,000 days in office. According to the release, the party will organise a series of innovative programmes across Telangana for a week from September 2, highlighting the alleged failure of the Congress government to fulfil its promises and the problems faced by different sections of society.

Congress Government Defends Tenure

The Congress government has pushed back against the criticisms, citing welfare and infrastructure achievements over the 1,000 days, emphasising that the government is working for the betterment of every section--farmers, women, employees, students, the unemployed. "From nursery to 12th class, we are providing morning breakfast along with midday meals to 27.50 lakh students in the state...In two years, we have filled 72,000 government jobs, placing Telangana as the only state in the country to fill so many jobs, putting it in the top position," the CM said.

Revanth Reddy has also challenged BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao to a debate in the Assembly, comparing the ten years of BRS rule with the 1,000 days of the Congress government. (ANI)