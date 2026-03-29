Ladakh Snowfall Blocks Zojila Pass, NH-1 Shut, Kashmir Rout Affected
Heavy snowfall at Zoji La Pass has disrupted movement, forcing closure of the National Highway 1. Authorities suspended traffic amid safety concerns as snow accumulation increased rapidly. The route connecting Ladakh to Kashmir remains blocked, impacting travellers and essential supply movement in the region.
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