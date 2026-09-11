NDMC officials inspected the Integrated Command and Control Centre to review 24x7 surveillance for the 2026 BRICS Summit. The council is ensuring the capital is prepared as the main summit begins on Sep 12 to discuss India's presidency.

In view of the preparations for the upcoming BRICS Summit, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Vice Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), along with senior council officials, inspected the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) located at Palika Kendra today to review the 24×7 surveillance and monitoring arrangements. Acting as the "third eye" of the Council, this command center is continuously monitoring traffic, sanitation, drainage, beautification, and other civic amenities to ensure timely detection of any potential issues and prompt action, according to the release.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest civic standards, stating that the council is fully prepared to ensure the national capital remains clean, beautiful, safe, and seamless during the high-profile BRICS Summit in 2026.

BRICS Business Forum Sets the Stage

Earlier today, the BRICS Business Forum was held, where it grouped principal platform for private-sector engagement, held each year in the country hosting the BRICS Summit, immediately ahead of the Leaders' meeting. It brings together prominent business representatives, government ministers, and Heads of State to exchange views on issues such as trade, investment, finance, technology, and sustainable economic development that influence the BRICS agenda.

The forum contributes directly to shaping the grouping's economic priorities. It provides an avenue for presenting the perspectives and recommendations developed by the BRICS Business Council and for bringing these proposals into discussions with policymakers. The Forum's outcomes, along with the Council's recommendations, frequently inform BRICS Summit declarations and subsequent programmes of work, including initiatives aimed at expanding intra-BRICS trade, investment, digital economy, MSMEs, standards cooperation and value chain integration.

Main Summit Agenda and Key Focus Areas

The main programme of the BRICS Summit will begin on September 12, with leaders expected to discuss initiatives of India's presidency and prospects for further strengthening the BRICS strategic partnership. India's BRICS chairship has focused on strengthening international cooperation across trade, digital technology, finance, energy security and global governance reform.

The September summit is expected to address resilient global supply chains, cross-border payment integration, greater use of national currencies, MSME development, digital trade and artificial intelligence. Energy security, climate resilience, development finance, expansion of the New Development Bank and reforms of multilateral financial and political institutions are also expected to feature prominently. (ANI)